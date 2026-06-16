Peddi box office collection day 13: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film sees no growth, crosses 223 crore

Peddi box office collection day 13: Buchi Babu Sana's much-awaited sports action drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor has slowed down in its second week. The film was released to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics on June 4. Despite the backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi's character in the movie, the film managed to cross the ₹200 crore mark net in India. (Also read: Peddi lyricist says he did not like Buchi Babu Sana apologising over objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's role)

Peddi sees dip

Peddi box office collection day 13: Ram Charan in a still from the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Peddi has collected ₹2.90 crore. It is a dip compared to Monday, when the film collected ₹4.10 crore.

Peddi collected ₹20 crore in advance bookings on the first day, selling over 82 lakh tickets. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens. It collected ₹40.66 crore net in India on its first day.

By the end of its first week, the collections stood at ₹193.55 crore. After Tuesday's haul, the total India gross collections to ₹264.38 crore and total India net to ₹223.00 crore so far.

About Peddi

The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that an extended version of the film will hit theatres on June 17. This new cut will reintroduce three specific scenes that were previously left out, a move directly prompted by public backlash regarding how her character, Achiyyamma, was written and presented. The decision follows weeks of intense online debate. Janhvi has not commented on the matter so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that an extended version of the film will hit theatres on June 17. This new cut will reintroduce three specific scenes that were previously left out, a move directly prompted by public backlash regarding how her character, Achiyyamma, was written and presented. The decision follows weeks of intense online debate. Janhvi has not commented on the matter so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The new version aims to add more emotional depth to Janhvi Kapoor’s character. "There are two more scenes related to Janhvi's character. After watching them, the audience will connect even more with the character," he explained. "I believe that with that, Janhvi's character will reach another level." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new version aims to add more emotional depth to Janhvi Kapoor’s character. "There are two more scenes related to Janhvi's character. After watching them, the audience will connect even more with the character," he explained. "I believe that with that, Janhvi's character will reach another level." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON