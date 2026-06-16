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Peddi box office collection day 13: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film sees no growth, crosses 223 crore

Peddi box office collection day 13: Buchi Babu Sana had addressed the backlash for hypersexualisation of the female lead and apologised.

Jun 16, 2026 10:15 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Peddi box office collection day 13: Buchi Babu Sana's much-awaited sports action drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor has slowed down in its second week. The film was released to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics on June 4. Despite the backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi's character in the movie, the film managed to cross the 200 crore mark net in India. (Also read: Peddi lyricist says he did not like Buchi Babu Sana apologising over objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's role)

Peddi sees dip

Peddi box office collection day 13: Ram Charan in a still from the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Peddi has collected 2.90 crore. It is a dip compared to Monday, when the film collected 4.10 crore.

Peddi collected 20 crore in advance bookings on the first day, selling over 82 lakh tickets. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens. It collected 40.66 crore net in India on its first day.

By the end of its first week, the collections stood at 193.55 crore. After Tuesday's haul, the total India gross collections to 264.38 crore and total India net to 223.00 crore so far.

About Peddi

The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Peddi box office collection day 13: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film sees no growth, crosses 223 crore
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