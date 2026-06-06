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Peddi box office collection day 3: Ram Charan's film maintains momentum, crosses 125 crore

Peddi box office collection day 3: Despite backlash for hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character, the sports action drama managed to maintain momentum.

Jun 07, 2026 06:41 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Peddi box office collection day 3: Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics on Thursday. Starring Ram Charan, the film set the tone for a bumper run at the box office. However, the film saw a dip in the collection on day 2. Despite backlash for the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film, the film has managed to maintain momentum. Here's a look at the box office performance of the film so far. (Also read: ‘Don’t blame the actress': Janhvi Kapoor finds support from Ashika Ranganath amid row over her objectification in Peddi)

Peddi takes a dip

Peddi box office collection day 3: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in a still from Buchi Babu Sana's film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Peddi collected 28.85 crore on its third day of release. It is a major dip compared to the previous two days, and more unexpected given it is a Saturday.

Peddi collected 20 crore in advance bookings on the first day, selling over 82 lakh tickets. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens. It collected 40.66 crore net in India on its first day. Second day's haul stood at 26.90 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 141.41 crore and the total India net to 125.25 crore so far.

About Peddi

The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma.

He went on to add, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.”

 
ram charan janhvi kapoor
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