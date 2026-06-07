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Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan film scores big on Sunday, makes over 150 crore

Peddi box office collection day 4: The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram Charan), who finds a way to define himself through sport.

Jun 08, 2026 06:57 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan's much-anticipated pan-India sports drama hit theatres amid massive buzz and high expectations. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film opened to largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, though some viewers voiced concerns over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Despite the debate, Peddi has maintained a strong run at the box office.

Peddi scores a big Sunday

Peddi box office collection day 4: The sports drama remained unaffected by the surrounding backlash around the portrayal of the female lead.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Peddi collected 31.90 crore on its fourth day of release. It is a growth when compared to Saturday, when the collection stood at 31.88 crore. The film's highest single-day haul still remains its opening day, when it minted 51 crore. Peddi collected 20 crore in advance bookings on the first day, selling over 82 lakh tickets. The film was released in theatres on Thursday across 3000 screens.

This brings the total India gross collections to 186.69 crore and total India net to 157.15 crore so far.

About Peddi

The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma.

Director Buchi Babu Sana released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Peddi. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote.

He acknowledged the criticism directed at certain portions of the film and apologised to viewers who felt uncomfortable. “If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he added. The filmmaker also noted that cinema evolves alongside audiences and that storytellers must remain mindful of changing perspectives and sensitivities.

 
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