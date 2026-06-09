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Peddi box office collection day 6: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film holds steady; collects 179 crore

Peddi box office collection day 6: Buchi Babu Sana's Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer has done well since its release despite mixed reviews.

Jun 09, 2026 10:24 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Peddi box office collection day 6: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi hit screens on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3. The film opened to mixed reviews but has done well at the box office since its release. It has also shown little sign of slowing down amid backlash for the female lead’s portrayal.

Peddi box office collection

Peddi box office collection day 6: Ram Charan plays the lead in the Buchi Babu Sana film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi collected 9.65 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to 179.35 crore. The film had an occupancy of 26.51 % from 7554 shows. Peddi saw an expected dip on Monday after a stellar weekend, but still brought in 12.05 crore on 22.4% occupancy across 7905 shows. The film has performed better in Telugu than in Hindi, despite extensive promotion in the North.

Peddi had an opening of 51 crore, and it brought in 18.50 crore from its premieres. The film has, however, dipped in occupancy since then, but managed to stay steady. On Friday, it collected 26.90 crore, followed by 29.10 crore on Saturday. The film registered a spike on Sunday, bringing in 32.15 crore. Through the six days, the film registered better occupancy in Telugu than Hindi or Tamil.

About Peddi

At a recent press conference, Jagapathi addressed it and said, “To everybody, once again, thanks. And to those who wrote bad reviews, I thank you even more. Because you have unknowingly helped us a lot.” Peddi has become the highest-grossing South Indian film of this year and the highest-grossing Telugu film. It has beaten the lifetime collections of films such as Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

 
ram charan janhvi kapoor
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