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Peddi box office collection day 7: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film collects 187 crore in week 1; shows dip

Peddi box office collection day 7: Buchi Babu Sana's Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starred is showing signs of slowing down mid-week. 

Jun 10, 2026 10:25 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Peddi box office collection day 7: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi was released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3 amid high expectations. The film opened to mixed reviews but did well at the box office in its opening weekend. As it approaches midweek, the film shows signs of slowing.

Peddi box office collection

Peddi box office collection day 7: Shiva Rajkumar and Ram Charan are co-stars in the Buchi Babu Sana film. (PTI)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi collected 7.55 crore net on Wednesday, taking its first-week domestic total to 187.25 crore. It registered a 21.59% occupancy from 7290 shows. The film showed an expected dip on Monday, collecting 12.35 crore, but it fell further on Tuesday, bringing in 9.70 crore.

The film had a good opening, collecting 18.50 crore from its premieres and 51 crore on its opening day. Peddi brought in 26.90 crore on Friday, 29.10 crore on Saturday and 32.15 crore on Sunday. The film has performed better in Telugu than in Hindi and Tamil so far. With the weekend almost approaching, it remains to be seen if collections pick up.

Daughter of a local politician, her character Achiyyamma, is forcefully kissed by Peddi, and it’s passed off as love later on. The camerawork also focuses more on her body than on her character arc, leaving many frustrated. Buchi has since apologised and said the objectionable scenes from the film have been removed.

 
ram charan janhvi kapoor
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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Peddi box office collection day 7: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film collects 187 crore in week 1; shows dip
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