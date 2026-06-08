Peddi producer talks about Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film's weak box office performance in Hindi amid backlash

The Peddi team held a ‘thank you meet’ in Hyderabad on Monday evening to discuss the film’s box-office performance over the weekend. Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas was candid about the film's weak performance at the Hindi box office and admitted that collections finally picked up in the language only on Sunday. (Also Read: Sona Mohapatra says backlash for sexualised depiction in Peddi forcing filmmaker to apologise has given her hope)

Peddi producer on film’s Hindi performance

Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan play the leads in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi. (Sunil Khandare)

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Venkata began his speech by thanking the Telugu audience for bringing the most collections to the film, stating, “First of all, I need to thank the audiences in the Telugu states. I cannot express my gratitude for how you’ve showered the film with love.” He also claimed that the film was performing well on Monday, adding, “Everyone waited to see how the film would perform on Monday, and it performed extraordinarily. I am very thankful to the Telugu audience.”

He then addressed Peddi’s low collections in Hindi despite the film’s team extensively promoting it there and even holding a pre-release event in Bhopal. “Even in Hindi, they’re saying it picked up yesterday. They’ve said that it collected around ₹5.5-6 crore. So, I hope the film's collections pick up in Hindi too,” said Venkata. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi collected ₹3.85 crore in Hindi on Sunday, part of its Sunday haul of ₹31.90 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Before that, Peddi had collected ₹2.80 crore from ₹28.85 crore on Saturday, ₹2.25 crore from ₹26.90 crore on Friday and ₹3 crore from ₹51 crore on Thursday. These numbers are low, given that the filmmakers also banked on collecting a good number in Hindi, as with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which performed well in the language. Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu and filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana also attended the event and spoke about the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before that, Peddi had collected ₹2.80 crore from ₹28.85 crore on Saturday, ₹2.25 crore from ₹26.90 crore on Friday and ₹3 crore from ₹51 crore on Thursday. These numbers are low, given that the filmmakers also banked on collecting a good number in Hindi, as with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which performed well in the language. Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu and filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana also attended the event and spoke about the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and this is his second film after Uppena (2021). The film tells the story of a marginalised man who finds a way to make his voice heard through sport. Peddi received massive backlash after its release for the way it portrayed Janhvi Kapoor’s character in the film. Buchi issued an apology and stated that the objectionable scenes from the film are being removed. Peddi has performed well in Telugu in four days of its release, collecting ₹157.15 crore net in India and ₹233.02 crore worldwide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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