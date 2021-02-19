Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag

Netflix’s maiden Telugu anthology, Pitta Kathalu leaves you both scratching your head and appreciating the effort. It’s one of those attempts that work as a mixed bag but never as a whole; two of the four shorts stand out while the rest fall flat.

Even though the shorts are bold and explore some dark themes, you wish they were more accessible in terms of what they wanted to convey through their stories. Except for Tharun Bhascker’s Ramula and Nag Ashwin’s widely imaginative X-Life; the other two shorts don't make an impact.

Ramula is about a female politician called Swaroopa, played impressively by Lakshmi Manchu. It’s about her fight for recognition in a world anchored by men. The story is also about Ramula and Ram Chander, a young couple in love. The boy is the upper-class son of an ex-MLA, while the girl is at the exact opposite end of the social spectrum.





Ramula is madly in love with Ram Chander, who is a bit of a loser and can barely open his mouth in front of his father. As much as Ramula loves him, she hates him for not being 'manly' enough. The short presents a very interesting point of view about power dynamics, and how Ramula becomes the pawn. Debutante Saanve Megghana is really impressive as a fearless yet naïve girl from a small village in Telangana.

BV Nandini Reddy’s Meera – featuring Amala Paul and Jagapathi Babu in the titular roles – is about a woman trying to break free from an abusive marriage. Amala plays Meera, a writer who is married to a very successful businessman named Vishwa (Jagapathi Babu). For years, Amala is a victim of domestic abuse including marital rape. The short is about how Meera frees herself from the clutches of her husband and the basic plot is heavily inspired by David Fincher’s Gone Girl. Amala is impressive as Meera, and she delivers a highly believable performance. Jagapathi Babu as the eccentric husband goes overboard, but it suits the character.

Nag Ashwin’s X-Life is a short that leaves you scratching your head. It’s way ahead of its time and wildly imaginative. Full marks for the attempt, especially to create an alternate reality with the help of visual effects, but the film doesn't quite work. It features Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Set in a dystopian, futuristic world, the film talks about the absence of love and how one company is destroying it. Shruti Haasan does a decent job and the transformation of her character towards the end is a major highlight of the short.

Sankalp Reddy’s Pinky is centered on a married woman, who is still madly in love with her ex-boyfriend. The short deals with the concept of extramarital affairs and how relationships take a toll when reality hits them hard. Eesha Rebba is exceptionally good in this segment along with Satya Dev.

What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.

Pitta Kathalu

Directors: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy

Cast: Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Amala Paul, Jagapathi Babu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Shruti Haasan, Sanjith, Eesha Rebba and Satya Dev

