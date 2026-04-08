Police resort to lathi charge as crowd gets unruly outside Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home on his 44th birthday

Actor Allu Arjun celebrates his 44th birthday on April 8, and fans couldn’t wait to celebrate it along with him. They lined up outside his Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad from Tuesday night, hoping to catch a glimpse of him and wish him in person. In fact, the crowd grew so unruly over time that police and Arjun’s security struggled to contain them. (Also Read: Raaka 1st look: Internet says Allu Arjun reminds of Karthi in Kaashmora, Vikram in I; but praises 'bold transformation')

Police use lathi to control crowd outside Allu Arjun’s home

Allu Arjun greeted fans standing outside his home on his birthday.

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A paparazzo who was present outside Arjun’s home posted numerous videos. On Tuesday night, a large crowd gathered outside the star’s home with placards and gifts in hand. Many cheered for him and kept trying to reach his gate, even as the police and his security tried to control them. Arjun eventually had to step out to wave to them.

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{{^usCountry}} One video shows police having to use lathi to control the crowd as they run and cheer. Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, also posted a video on Instagram Stories showing the crowd gathering outside their home. Posting it, he wrote, “Happy birthday @alluarjunonline. May you always be celebrated like this (kiss and evil eye emojis).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One video shows police having to use lathi to control the crowd as they run and cheer. Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, also posted a video on Instagram Stories showing the crowd gathering outside their home. Posting it, he wrote, “Happy birthday @alluarjunonline. May you always be celebrated like this (kiss and evil eye emojis).” {{/usCountry}}

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Allu Sirish's birthday post for his brother Allu Arjun.

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On Wednesday morning, Arjun made time to step out of his home and properly greet the fans who waited for him for hours. One of them had even turned up to wish him on his birthday in his jatara (folk festival) getup from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Arjun initially greeted fans from behind the barricade.

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But given the crowd that turned up, Arjun moved closer to greet his fans from over the wall. He even folded his hands and thanked them for their wishes before touching their hands as they reached out for him.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming work

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Arjun dedicated five years of his career to essaying the daily-wage worker turned smuggler, Pushpa Raj, in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). The films became massive hits, with the latter becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film, raking in over ₹1800 crore worldwide. It changes the trajectory of his career.

On his birthday, Atlee announced the title of their upcoming film together as Raaka. Sharing Arjun’s first look from the film, the director wrote, “#Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun sir.”

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Arjun also has films with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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