Pooja Hegde shares photo with Mahesh Babu, fan connects it to The Great Khali’s Instagram comments

Actor Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the sets of Maharshi. In the picture, she is seen watching a video on a mobile phone along with Mahesh Babu, director Vamshi Paidipally and others.

Sharing the picture, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Caption this! #maharshi #bts,” inviting fans to display their creativity. They have been showering her picture with hilarious comments. One wrote, “Me & my Bois in the last bench during maths period.” Another wrote, “Reading @thegreatkhali comments section be like.” A third wrote, “You are keeping yourself calm while your lecturers are validating your answer sheet.”

Many also dropped heart emojis on the post. One asked Pooja if Mahesh Babu liked the video she showed him. “So.. you are showing bts to Mahesh babu and did he like it?” the fan wrote.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi is a 2019 Telugu action-drama, starring Pooja Hegde opposite Mahesh Babu. The film tells the story of a rich entrepreneur who returns to India to mend fences with his former classmate. As he tries to help his friend, he ends up becoming a village saviour.

Pooja was last seen in the Telugu action-drama film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, opposite Allu Arjun. Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj were also seen in pivotal roles. Her next release is the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, which was slated for a theatrical release on June 19, but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She is also working with Vijay on an upcoming Tamil film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.

Pooja also has a number of Hindi films in the pipeline. She will star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has been reportedly renamed as Bhaijaan. In the film, she will be paired with superstar Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.