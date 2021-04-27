IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pooja Hegde shares update on her Covid-19 situation: ‘I’m doing good and have mild symptoms’
Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she had tested positive.
Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she had tested positive.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde shares update on her Covid-19 situation: ‘I’m doing good and have mild symptoms’

Pooja Hegde posted a note on Instagram to inform her fans about her health. She mentioned how she had mild symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 10:03 PM IST

Actor Pooja Hegde, who tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago, on Tuesday shared an update about her condition. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram page, she wrote that she’s doing good and has mild symptoms.

Pooja was all set to join the sets of Tamil film Thalapathy 65 when she tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharing an update about her health condition, she wrote: "I am doing good and have mild symptoms. You’ll make me smile. Love you."

Pooja Hegde's message to her fans.
Pooja Hegde's message to her fans.


Pooja recently shot for her portion in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, in which she plays Ram Charan’s pair. Last seen on screen in Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo; this will be Pooja's maiden non glamorous role. She also awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, which stars Akhil in the lead.

Last week, Pooja took to Instagram to announce that she tested positive for Covid-19. She thanked her fans for all the support.

"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home-quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too," Pooja wrote.

On the career-front, Pooja currently awaits the release of Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama, Radhe Shyam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
pooja hegde covid 19 news covid-19 pandemic + 1 more

Related Stories

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for love

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The first teaser for Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam is out. It shows Prabhas as a man in love but not enough to put his life on line for it.
READ FULL STORY
Pooja Hegde.
Pooja Hegde.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP