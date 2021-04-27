Pooja Hegde shares update on her Covid-19 situation: ‘I’m doing good and have mild symptoms’

Actor Pooja Hegde, who tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago, on Tuesday shared an update about her condition. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram page, she wrote that she’s doing good and has mild symptoms.

Pooja was all set to join the sets of Tamil film Thalapathy 65 when she tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharing an update about her health condition, she wrote: "I am doing good and have mild symptoms. You’ll make me smile. Love you."

Pooja Hegde's message to her fans.





Pooja recently shot for her portion in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, in which she plays Ram Charan’s pair. Last seen on screen in Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo; this will be Pooja's maiden non glamorous role. She also awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, which stars Akhil in the lead.

Last week, Pooja took to Instagram to announce that she tested positive for Covid-19. She thanked her fans for all the support.

"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home-quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too," Pooja wrote.

On the career-front, Pooja currently awaits the release of Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama, Radhe Shyam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON