Prabhas releases Ye Zindagi song from Rowdy Boys: ‘It's a superb song’

Actor Prabhas on Wednesday released a song titled Ye Zindagi from the Telugu film Rowdy Boys, which is a campus-based drama. He also said it’s a good time for the film to release as everyone is getting stressed and what better excuse than Sankranti festival to go to theaters.

Thanking Prabhas, the film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Darling #Prabhas garu for releasing the youthful friendship song Ye Zindagi from #RowdyBoys.”

Speaking at the song launch event, Prabhas said: “It’s a super launch for hero Ashish, and happy to launch a good song from the movie. Superb song. Friendship is very important in our lives. Mine and Dil Raju’s friendship is 18 years old. All the best to the entire team. Don’t get stressed. Sankranti is a good time for the film’s release.”

The song celebrates the spirit of friendship and how no ups or downs can affect true friendship.

Rowdy Boys, which marks the debut of Ashish and co-stars Anupama Parameswaran, is scheduled to release in cinemas on Friday. Interestingly, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam was supposed to release on the same day last week.

The release of Radhe Shyam was officially postponed due to the increase in Covid cases courtesy of the Omicron variant. The makers made the announcement via a statement. However, they reiterated that the film would release in cinemas only.

“We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of the Omicron variant, it looks like we will have to wait for our labor of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny, and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. We will see you in cinemas soon,” read the statement.

