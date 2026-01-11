Edit Profile
    Prabhas' The Raja Saab leaked online a day after release, restaurant in the US allegedly plays pirated film on TV

    Even as the police crack down on pirates in Hyderabad, a restaurant in the US played a pirated film of Prabhas' The Raja Saab on TV. 

    Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 10:20 AM IST
    By Neeshita Nyayapati
    Maruthi’s horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, was released in theatres this Friday, ahead of Sankranthi. However, just a day after its release, the film was leaked online, prompting the cybercrime police in Hyderabad to crack down on pirate platforms. Amid this, a restaurant in the US allegedly played a pirated version of the film on TV.

    Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, which was released in theatres this Friday.
    Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, which was released in theatres this Friday.

    US restaurant claimed to play The Raja Saab on TV

    An Instagram page for NRIs posted a video that has now been deleted, claiming that a restaurant in Ohio, US, was playing a pirated version of The Raja Saab on their TV. “Too much ra (folded hands emojis),” they wrote, sharing the post that has now been widely circulated. This comes even as the film’s US distributor, Prathyangira Cinemas, announced that The Raja Saab has crossed the $2 million gross mark in the region in two days, with the film grossing 138.30 crore worldwide.

    Hyderabad police confirm leak of The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar

    Meanwhile, after the arrest of Ravi Emandi, who ran the iBomma pirate website, the cybercrime police in Hyderabad have shifted focus onto another alleged pirate. An individual named Naveen is suspected of running the pirate websites 5movierulz and 1tamilmv. He is suspected to be a Tamilian operating from Sri Lanka. TOI quoted a senior police officer stating that camcorder prints of the latest films are being recorded online. It has been reported that The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar were found streaming on these sites illegally.

    About The Raja Saab

    The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab star in it. The film tells the story of a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to uncover dark secrets about his family’s past. The film opened to lukewarm reviews from critics.

