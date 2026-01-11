Prabhas' The Raja Saab leaked online a day after release, restaurant in the US allegedly plays pirated film on TV

Maruthi’s horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas , was released in theatres this Friday, ahead of Sankranthi. However, just a day after its release, the film was leaked online, prompting the cybercrime police in Hyderabad to crack down on pirate platforms. Amid this, a restaurant in the US allegedly played a pirated version of the film on TV.

US restaurant claimed to play The Raja Saab on TV

An Instagram page for NRIs posted a video that has now been deleted, claiming that a restaurant in Ohio, US, was playing a pirated version of The Raja Saab on their TV. “Too much ra (folded hands emojis),” they wrote, sharing the post that has now been widely circulated. This comes even as the film’s US distributor, Prathyangira Cinemas, announced that The Raja Saab has crossed the $2 million gross mark in the region in two days, with the film grossing ₹138.30 crore worldwide.