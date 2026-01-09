Nidhhi Agerwal breaks silence on being mobbed at The Raja Saab event: 'Anything I say can be taken out of context'
Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed after she was making her way to her car following a promotional event for her film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad last month.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal had quite a scare last month as she was mobbed at a promotional event for her new film, The Raja Saab, at a Hyderabad mall. After videos of the actor getting uncomfortable surfaced online, many in the Telugu film industry criticised the security arrangement and backed the actor. Nidhhi has now addressed the ‘unfortunate incident’ but added that she wants to talk about it at length later on.
Nidhhi Agerwal talks about the mobbing incident
Last month, a video showed the actor trying to navigate her way through a crowd towards her car outside a mall following a promotional event. The short clip showed Nidhhi appearing visibly uncomfortable around the surging crowd of men. Many later pointed out that the crowd was trying to touch the actor even as her security tried to make way for her.
Asked about the incident, Nidhhi told PTI, "Well, it was an unfortunate incident that took place that day.” However, the actor added that she will find the right time to talk about the incident in detail. “I have so much to say about that incident, but I feel like I want to speak at the right time because it's a very sensitive topic, and anything I say can be taken out of context by people who are reading stuff and all of that. So I will talk about it, but in some time,” she added.
Nidhhi Agerwal in The Raja Saab
Nidhhi is currently starring in The Raja Saab, a horror comedy with Prabhas in the lead role. The film, directed by Maruthi, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab. The film released in theatres on January 9, ahead of the Sankranti weekend. It marks Prabhas’ return to the family entertainer genre.
