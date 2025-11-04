Prabhas' The Raja Saab release postponed from Sankranthi 2026? Makers shut down speculations: 'Ignore all the rumours'

Makers of Prabhas’ upcoming fantasy thriller, The Raja Saab, have shut down speculations of a delay in its release and change of release date. In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, TG Vishwa Prasad, the film’s producer asked fans and media to ‘ignore all rumours’ and reaffirmed that the film will indeed release on Sankranthi 2026. Prabhas in a poster of The Raja Saab.

The Raja Saab release postponed?

Last week had seen multiple blinds and unconfirmed reports claiming that The Raja Saab’s release was set to be pushed from Sankranthi as the post-production, particularly VFX, was taking more time than expected. In response, TG Vishwa Prasad said in a statement, “In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026 as officially announced. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay.”

The filmmaker maintained that all aspects of post-production are working in sync. “Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. This larger-than-life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe,” he added.

‘Ignore all rumours’

As a parting note, Vishwa Prasad left a message to Prabhas’ fans: “Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business.”

The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’ return to the masala entertainer genre after over a decade, having only done actioners since the Baahubali films. Directed and written by Maruthi, the film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani.