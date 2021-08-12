Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Prakash Raj smiles as he shares pic from hospital bed after successful surgery: 'The devil is back'
Prakash Raj smiles as he shares pic from hospital bed after successful surgery: 'The devil is back'

Prakash Raj gave an update on his surgery after he had a fracture earlier this week. He shared a picture of himself from the hospital.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Prakash Raj shares his picture from the hospital.

Actor Prakash Raj has shared a picture of himself, from his hospital bed, after undergoing a successful surgery. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Prakash posted the photo, in which he lay in the bed with a surgery patch on his shoulder and his arm in a sling.

The picture showed him smiling for the camera. He captioned his post, "The devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon."

Reacting to the post, his fans and followers dropped comments like "get well soon sir", "wish you a very speedy recovery sir", "welcome back sir", "God bless u" and "get well soon sir we want to see you again on the big screen in your style ".

Earlier in the week, he had said that he will undergo a surgery after he had a 'small fall, a tiny fracture'. He had tweeted on Tuesday, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts."

Prakash Raj was seen in the recently-released Netflix anthology Navarasa. He starred in a short film directed by Bejoy Nambiar called Edhiri. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi.

Previously, he was seen in the Netflix Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Prakash starred in a short film directed by Vetrimaaran, in which he played a man whose daughter eloped with someone from a different caste. Sai Pallavi played his daughter.

The actor has several movies in the pipeline, including KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Ponniyin Selvan, and Annaatthe, among others.

