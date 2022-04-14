Pranitha Subash impresses fans as she performs a light workout during pregnancy. Watch

Pranitha Subhash, who recently announced her pregnancy, impressed her fans as she shared videos and a picture of her working out. Pranitha had revealed her pregnancy earlier this week on the occasion of her husband Nithin Raju's 34th birthday. She took to her Instagram account again on Thursday to share a glimpse of her workout regime with her followers. Also Read| Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy on her husband Nithin Raju's 34th birthday, fans call their pics 'dreamy'

Posting the videos, Pranitha wrote, "Keeping it light." The first video showed her doing some light stretches with a fitness band. She was wearing an oversized white tee featuring a Deadpool print and biker shorts for the workout session. She also shared a grainy picture of her and her husband Nithin posing for a mirror selfie. In another video, she was wearing an all-black athleisure as she performed some leg raises.

Fans complimented Pranitha for keeping up with the workout during her pregnancy, as they dropped fire and red heart emojis. One wrote, "Wow very nice," while another commented, "Power," adding fire emojis. A third one called her "stunning mesmerizing gorgeous beauty." A fan commented, "take care madam," adding several red heart emojis.

Pranitha had announced her pregnancy on Monday as she shared a series of photos of herself with her husband, showing her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound pictures. She captioned the post, “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us.”

Pranitha has worked in several Kannada and Telugu films since making her debut with the Telugu film Baava in 2010. She made her Hindi film debut with Hungama 2, which also starred Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, and Paresh Rawal. The film was released on Disney Hotstar in July last year. Pranitha was also seen in the movie NTR: Kathanayakudu in the year 2019. She tied the knot with Nithin, a Bangalore-based businessman, on May 30, 2021.

