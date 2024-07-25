Pranitha Subhash announces 2nd pregnancy with cute caption: ‘Pants don't fit…’

Actor Pranitha Subhash announced her second pregnancy via a social media post. She shared pictures from a photoshoot of her cradling her baby bump, sharing the happy news on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Pranitha Subhash recalls Bhuj The Pride of India: ‘You are apprehensive, do not know if you stand out enough’) Pranitha Subhash shared pictures of her baby bump.

‘Round 2’

In the pictures, Pranitha is dressed in a black bodycon top and blue jeans, which have been left unbuttoned. Three days ago, Pranitha shared a set of old pictures in the same jeans and a similar black top, writing, “Mixed feelings.”

Now, announcing her pregnancy, she wrote on Instagram, “Round 2... The pants don’t fit anymore!” Sharing a picture on X, she wrote a ‘knock knock’ joke, “Knock knock! Who's there? Baby!! Baby who? Baby #2.”

A month ago, when Pranitha shared a reel wishing her husband, Nitin Raju, on his birthday, some fans noticed a bump, though she tried to cover it. One fan commented, “Is she pregnant again?” Others commented that they noticed a bump, too. Congratulatory messages poured in for her now, with numerous people commenting with heart emojis.

Pranitha’s first baby

Pranitha married businessman Nitin in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. They welcomed their first baby in 2022. In April this year, she shared pictures from a birthday party thrown for her daughter’s first birthday, writing, “My doll turns 2!!! Pictures from a year ago. 2 years of being mamma and dadda for me and Nitin.”

Pranitha took a break from work after marriage and resumed it this year, starring in the Malayalam film Thankamani and Kannada film Ramana Avatara. In 2021, she was last seen in the Hindi film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Pranitha debuted in 2010 with the Kannada film Pokiri and has since acted in numerous Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies. She’s known for her roles in films like Attarintiki Daredi and Brahmotsavam.