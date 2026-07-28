Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump during night out, fans can't get enough of her glow

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first baby. The actor was recently spotted out and about in Mumbai. Fans couldn’t get enough of Samantha’s pregnancy bump and her glow in the videos posted by paparazzi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted in Mumbai recently and fans couldn't get enough.

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On Sunday evening, Samantha was spotted out and about in Mumbai. In a video posted by a paparazzo, the actor is seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a lacy cape. She’s seen accompanied by her team, who wait on the sidelines as she poses for pictures. After posing for a few pictures, she gets into her car. With her hair left loose and her makeup soft, the actor is all smiles as she flaunts her baby bump.

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Fans gush over Samantha’s pregnancy glow

{{^usCountry}} As soon as Samantha's videos began circulating, her fans couldn’t keep calm. Numerous fans remarked on her pregnant glow, leaving comments such as, “Ohhhh she is backkkkkk with glowwwww,” and “Whatte Pregnancy glow.” One fan even commented in Tamil, “Semma glow (Awesome glow).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as Samantha's videos began circulating, her fans couldn’t keep calm. Numerous fans remarked on her pregnant glow, leaving comments such as, “Ohhhh she is backkkkkk with glowwwww,” and “Whatte Pregnancy glow.” One fan even commented in Tamil, “Semma glow (Awesome glow).” {{/usCountry}}

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Some fans even left her long notes in the comments, with one of them reading, “Awww @samantharuthprabhuoffl I am sending you my best wishes for a healthy pregnancy and a safe delivery. May you and your baby be blessed with good health and happiness.” An excited fan wrote, “Aahhh mommmmyyy.” Many prayed for her health, “So happy for you dear. Take care of ur health.” And then there were fans who called her, “100Cr box office queen," as Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed ₹100 crore worldwide.

When Samantha commented on losing abs to baby bump

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Earlier this month, Samantha posted a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories to bid adieu to her abs. Dressed in a fitted black outfit and cradling a large cushion near her bump, the actor used the song ‘A sprinkle of happiness’ to share how she was feeling. She captioned the story, “My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you,” with an upside-down face emoji, playfully bidding farewell to her abs as she gets ready to embrace motherhood.

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After the release of her recent film, Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram in June, Samantha revealed that she was pregnant. She wore a T-shirt and jeans, with her bump clearly visible, while celebrating the film’s success. She later confirmed the news to the press about going on maternity leave soon after taking a break for the last few years due to her myositis diagnosis. Samantha and Raj made their relationship official in December last year at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore with a yogic ceremony.