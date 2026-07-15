Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she has been waiting for this moment: ‘Always wanted to be a mother’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are about to become parents soon. The couple who tied the knot in December 2025 revealed in June that they’re expecting a baby. In an interview, the actor discussed her pregnancy and said she has been waiting for this moment for a while.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu can’t wait for motherhood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she has always wanted to be a mother.

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In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha called this new phase of her life new and exciting and said, “It's definitely new and exciting. But I've been waiting for this moment for a while now. I've always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I'll be giving this my all.” The actor was spotted with a baby bump while celebrating the success of her recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, and later confirmed it.

She also stated that, while she has always been passionate, she has found new strength and purpose during her pregnancy. “I've always been passionate about everything in life. But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose in me. I'm looking forward to this journey a lot. And I'm filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next,” said the actor.

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About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

{{^usCountry}} Samantha has worked with Raj & DK on the Prime Video web series’ The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Rumours of her dating Raj began to do the rounds in 2024, with the actor posting pictures with the filmmaker in 2025, which fans took as a ‘soft launch’. The couple had a yogic ceremony later that year at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, making their relationship official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha has worked with Raj & DK on the Prime Video web series’ The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Rumours of her dating Raj began to do the rounds in 2024, with the actor posting pictures with the filmmaker in 2025, which fans took as a ‘soft launch’. The couple had a yogic ceremony later that year at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, making their relationship official. {{/usCountry}}

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After being spotted with a baby bump during Maa Inti Bangaaram’s success celebrations, Samantha confirmed news of her pregnancy to the press. Talking about how she’s taking a break again after she took one due to her myositis diagnosis, she said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”

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Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. After dating on and off for years, the couple married in Goa in 2017 and announced their split in 2021, days before their anniversary. Raj was married to Shhyamali De, and the date of their separation is unknown. Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj, grossed ₹100 crore worldwide. It is the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film.