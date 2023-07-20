Ahead of Project K first glimpse at San Diego Comic-Con, Prabhas spotted at US bash with fans. See pics

On July 21 (India time), the team of Project K will unveil the film's first glimpse at San Diego Comic-Con, which is taking place in the US from July 20-23. On Wednesday, a day before the Project K launch, the film's lead actor Prabhas was spotted at a bash in the US, where he met fans. The makers reportedly offered fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. Also read: Prabhas is ready to fight as a rebel in first look from Nag Ashwin film Project K

Prabhas attends bash

Prabhas spotted at US bash ahead o Project K launch.

Pictures of Prabhas looking dapper in blue and black at the event were shared on fan pages. Reacting to which, a person wrote, "Looking cool anna (brother)." Another said, "Time to dominate the world. All the best for Projeck K." Moreover, ahead of the first glimpse of Project K at the San Diego Comic Con, the first look of Prabhas from the film was unveiled on Wednesday. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

Project K at Comic-Con

According to Variety, the film's makers will unveil exclusive footage at the event. On July 20 (US time), the film's team will host a panel titled 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic'. The stars will be seen in a stage performance at the event.

Talking about the event, Nag Ashwin had earlier said in a statement, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

About Project K

Project K is set to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. At the event, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and the team of Project K will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date. Project K is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

It has been reported that Deepika Padukone will miss the event due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US. The actor is a member of SAG-AFTRA.

