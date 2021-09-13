Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan brings home Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth 4 crore, see pics
telugu cinema

Ram Charan brings home Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth 4 crore, see pics

 Pictures of Ram Charan receiving the car from the showroom have landed on the internet. See them here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Actor Ram Charan, who is looking forward to the release of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, has become a proud owner of a swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth 4 crore.

Pictures of Ram Charan receiving the car from the showroom have gone viral on social media.

Ram Charan has got his hands on a new car just weeks after his RRR co-star Jr NTR bought India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule.

Having recently completed shooting for RRR, Ram Charan will soon commence work on his next yet-untitled trilingual project with filmmaker Shankar. Dubbed RC 15, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

This will be Kiara’s second Telugu outing with Ram Charan. It will be Kiara’s third Telugu project after Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

In RRR, Ram Charan has shared screen space with Jr NTR for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Ram Charan plays Allu Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem. RRR, which is being made on a massive scale, was originally planned to be released this October. However, given the current pandemic situation, the makers have confirmed they have postponed the release.

Also read: Ram Charan's fans walk 231 km to meet him, actor greets them with hugs. See pics

Ram Charan will also be soon seen alongside his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya, which has been directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan shared screen space with his father for the first time in a full-length role. Speaking about the collaboration with his father, Ram Charan said in a statement, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

