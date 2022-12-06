Ram Charan clicks selfies with children of Indian Army officer who died in Galwan clash, fans call him ‘legend’. Watch

Actor Ram Charan was recently honoured for his work and contribution in the entertainment industry at an awards event. In a video clip from the event that has surfaced on social media, Ram can be seen clicking selfies with the children of late colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. The actor’s gesture was lauded by fans, who called him a ‘true legend.’ Also read: Ram Charan announces new pan-India film, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana

In the clip, Ram can be seen taking the mobile phone and clicking selfies in both portrait and landscape mode with the kids. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Gentleman.” Ram was also seen meeting and shaking hands with singer Neha Kakkar and hugging actor Sonu Sood at the event.

After Ram Charan received the award, father-actor Chiranjeevi had congratulated him on Twitter. "Absolutely thrilled for you and proud on winning the True Legend Future Of Young India Award. Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan – Appa and Amma (father and mother)," Chiranjeevi had tweeted.

Recently, Ram Charan had taken to Twitter to announce his next project with director Buchi Babu Sana. Tipped to be a sports drama, the film will see Ram collaborate with the director for the first time. Sharing the news about the yet-untitled film, which is currently dubbed RC16, Ram said he’s excited. He had tweeted, “Excited about this! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana and the entire team (sic).”

As per an official statement, the project will be a pan-Indian film. To be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas, the project is slated to go on the floors later this month.

Last seen on screen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, Ram Charan is now shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled film with director Shankar. The film, dubbed RC 15, marks the maiden collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan. In the movie, he’s said to be playing an IAS officer. Kiara Advani alos stars in the film.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON