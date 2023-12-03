Ram Charan visits Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru while shooting for Game Changer; fans mob him for photos. Watch

Ram Charan was clicked by fans and the press out and about in Mysuru. A video of the actor is doing rounds on social media, in which he can be seen visiting a temple. The actor is there to shoot for his upcoming film Game Changer with director Shankar. (Also Read: Ram Charan takes a break from filming Game Changer in Mysuru to cast his vote in Telangana elections)

A visit to Chamundi Hills

Ram Charan was clicked during his visit to the temple(YouTube)

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple is located about 13 kilometers away from Mysuru in Karnataka on Chamundi Hills. The temple is a tourist attraction that sees people from across the country visit it. Ram visited the temple early on Sunday and performed a puja there.

In the video, he can be seen leaving with a shawl on his shoulders, gifted by the temple authorities. The video also shows how fans who caught a whiff of the actor’s visit waited for him to exit the temple with their cameras ready to click his pictures.

Shoot in progress

Ram is currently shooting for Game Changer, which marks director Shankar’s debut in Tollywood. Kiara Advani also plays one of the leading roles with SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, Rajeev Kanakala and Subhalekha Sudhakar playing key roles.

Shooting for the film commenced in October 2021 and most of the shooting has been wrapped up, said producer Dil Raju at a press meet recently. Ram also took a break from shooting last week to cast his vote at the Telangana elections.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is said to revolve around politics with the film debating on electoral policies. Shankar is known for making commercial films that are backed by a strong social cause. His last film was 2.0, a sequel to Robo, which saw a former ornithologist played by Akshay Kumar seek vengeance upon cell phone users to prevent avian population decline. Shankar is also shooting for the sequel of Indian with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh simultaneously.

