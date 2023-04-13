Ram Charan gets warm welcome by pet dog at airport as he returns from Maldives with Upasana. Watch

Actor Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana, who are gearing up to welcome their first child soon, returned from their recent holiday on Wednesday. At the Hyderabad airport, Ram Charan was welcomed by their pet dog Rhyme, who ran towards him as soon as he exited the arrival gate. The clip has surfaced on social media and fans called their reunion ‘cute’. Also read: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela make the most of their time in the Maldives Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Konidela.

The couple had gone on a vacation to Maldives, where they relaxed for a few days. Ram and Upasana had recently hosted her baby shower in Dubai. In their latest video from the airport, their pet dog Rhyme ran towards Ram and he picked up him and started kissing him.

Reacting to it, several fans called their bonding adorable. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s so cute. Rhyme and Ram bonding (sic).” Another one tweeted, “Adorable. Love and bond like no other (sic).”

A few days ago, Ram Charan took to Instagram to share pictures from his holiday in Maldives. The first photo featured Ram and Upasana on a boat as they looked at the sea. The second photo was of Ram from a resort. Sharing the photos, Ram just added a blue heart emoji to his caption.

Recently, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan met actor Brahmanandam and felicitated him for his performance in Telugu film Rangamarthanda, a remake of Marathi hit, Natsamrat. In the pictures, Ram Charan was seen sporting a new look. His golden highlights on his hair have caught the attention of fans on social media. He

Fans believed this new look could be for the upcoming schedule of his film Game Changer with director Shankar. The title and first look of the film was released on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. This project will mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. Ram Charan is said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues while Kiara Advani plays his co-star.

The team recently shot for a song in Visakhapatnam. They shot it in a major university and clips and pictures from the shoot have surfaced on social media.

