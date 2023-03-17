Ram Charan returns to India after attending Oscars, fans mob him at Delhi Airport

Ram Charan marked his return to India after attending the Oscars, where Naatu Naatu from RRR won in the Best Original Song category. The actor was greeted by a sea of fans and supporters at the Delhi Airport on Friday. The actor was present in the Oscars ceremony with his wife Upasana, and also accompanied director SS Rajamouli and co-star Jr NTR on the red carpet. (Also read: RRR sets new record in Japan, grosses over ₹80 crore as it enters 20th week of theatrical run)

Actor Ram Charan arrived at the Delhi Airport after RRR's win at the Oscars 2023.

RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards as it became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar in the Original Song category. At the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Actor Deepika Padukone introduced the performance on stage as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song or film’s name.

According to the report by ANI, Ram said, "I am pleased & happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli & Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet & brought Oscar for India... I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR & making the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars." The actor arrived in Delhi to attend an event where he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech: “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world." The 95th Academy Awards ceremony took place in Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. In all its recent screenings in the west, the track got the audiences dancing in the aisles and hooting. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem.

