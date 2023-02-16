Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan’s car mobbed by fans as he arrives at Simhachalam Temple. Watch

Ram Charan’s car mobbed by fans as he arrives at Simhachalam Temple. Watch

Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:28 PM IST

Ram Charan visited the Simhachalam Temple after completing a shoot for filmmaker Shankar’s upcoming yet-untitled bilingual film, which is currently titled RC 15.

Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport. (File Photo)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ram Charan, who is shooting for filmmaker Shankar’s upcoming yet-untitled bilingual film, took out time to visit Simhachalam Temple on Tuesday after wrapping up his shoot. A video clip of Ram Charan's care being mobbed by fans outside the temple has surfaced on social media. Also read: Ram Charan makes grand entry amid cheering fans as he lands on RC 15 set from chopper in leaked video. Watch

In this project, Ram Charan has collaborated with Shankar for the first time. This project, which is currently titled RC 15, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. The team is currently shooting a song in Visakhapatnam, as per reports. On Tuesday, Ram Charan visited the Simhachalam Temple after completing shoot for the day.

In the clip, Ram Charan is seen waving to his fans from the sunroof of his car. Hundreds of fans surrounded the car and can all be heard cheering as Ram Charan's car moves. The team recently filmed a song in a Visakhapatnam university and clips and pictures from the shoot have surfaced on social media.

In one of the clips, Ram Charan can be seen getting off a chopper. It looks like the sequence is part of the song the makers were filming. Ram can be seen wearing a turquoise blue shirt and a tie with a white formal trouser.

In the movie, Ram Charan is said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues. Kiara Advani also stars in the upcoming film. Last April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar where Ram took out time to meet the soldiers of Border Security Force. He also organized langar (a communal meal) at the Golden temple. A few months ago, a period set worth 10 crore was built to shoot some important flashback sequences in the movie, as per reliable sources. Produced by Dil Raju, the film has music by SS Thaman and will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Ram Charan will next team up with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama. Recently, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced that they’re all set to enter parenthood. A few months ago, Upasana took to Instagram to share a picture featuring the most important women in her life and sought their blessings as she’s all set to embrace motherhood.

Thursday, February 16, 2023
