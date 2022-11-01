Ram Charan’s RC 16 with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri shelved, his publicist confirms

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently on a holiday with his family in Africa, was supposed to team up with filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame for a yet-untitled Telugu project next. However, as per his digital publicist, the project--dubbed RC 16- has been dropped for reasons unknown. Also read: Salman Khan reveals Ram Charan’s cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ji Jaan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Charan, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR followed by Acharya, is currently shooting for an untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual project with filmmaker Shankar. He was supposed to commence work on Gowtam’s project early next year. However, the project has been shelved now.

The tweet of Ram Charan’s digital publicist read: “our Mega Powerstar Ram Charan garu's next project #RC16 vth Gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time! #RamCharan garu's new project announcement will be Unveiling officially very soon, whatever the combo is, it will be lit (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Ram Charan sent Gowtam a hand-written appreciation note after watching his film Jersey. Gowtam had shared it on his Twitter page and has it pinned to his profile. Gowtam’s tweet read: “I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon. Thank you for all the love sir (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is collaborating with Shankar for the first time for his upcoming project, which will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu cinema. The film is currently dubbed RC 15.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by S.S Thaman. Kiara Advani has been signed opposite Ram Charan in the film. This will be Kiara’s second outing with Ram Charan, and her third Telugu project after Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10