Salman Khan reveals how Ram Charan convinced him for a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ji Jaan

Salman Khan's highly-anticipated Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 30. Apart from Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Salman, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16, said at the GodFather trailer launch in Mumbai that Ram Charan wanted to be a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and will be seen making a cameo appearance in the upcoming film.

Salman, who will be seen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film GodFather, said he was shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Hyderabad with Venkatesh, when Ram Charan met him and said that he wanted to be in the same frame as Salman and Venkatesh. Salman said that initially he thought the actor was joking.

“So, we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky (Venkatesh) was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow. Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said ‘I want to be here’. I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yeah. That's how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting,” Salman said at the GodFather trailer launch, as per a Pinkvilla report.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film directed by Farhad Samji. It is produced by Salman Khan Films. Salman had shared a teaser and title logo of the film last month.