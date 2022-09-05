Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan's full of swag, shows off long hair in first clip. Watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan's full of swag, shows off long hair in first clip. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 05, 2022 11:39 AM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: The title of Salman Khan's next film was announced with a promo video on September 5. The film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's announcement video saw Salman Khan in a cool avatar.&nbsp;
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's announcement video saw Salman Khan in a cool avatar. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan introduced the title of much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with an announcement video on Monday. The actor unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film. From his walk to the way he rides a Cruiser motorcycle, Salman's video is full of style. Read more: Salman Khan reveals look from his next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

In the almost a-minute long clip, Salman Khan is seen making a grand entry as he rides a bike through the Ladakh Valley. He then gives a closer look at his new avatar as he walks with the mountain breeze flowing through his long hair. Complementing his rugged look are striking sunglasses that merge with his hair and outfit.

The teaser was shared by Salman Khan on his social media platform with a caption, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video. The announcement teaser got Salman Khan fans excited, who left comments like ‘proud of you’ and ‘he is back’ on the YouTube video.

Salman Khan completed 34 years in the Indian film industry on August 26, and he had thanked his fans for all the love by giving a small glimpse of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan
salman khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out