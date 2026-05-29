Ram Charan shares details of conversation with PM Narendra Modi: ‘He asked me what Peddi was about’

Actor Ram Charan’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last year had sparked curiosity among fans, and the actor has now shared details about their interaction. Ram has revealed that their conversation was centred around cinema and the changing face of India.

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, met PM Modi in New Delhi last year.

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The actor shared that PM Modi was curious about his upcoming sports drama Peddi and even quizzed him about the film during their interaction.

Ram on meeting PM Modi

On Thursday, Ram and Janhvi Kapoor were in Delhi to promote their upcoming film Peddi at a special event, where Ram looked back at his meeting with PM Modi.

During the event, Ram recalled the conversation he had with PM Modi about his film Peddi. “The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it’s about an evolved India and empowering our villages. Modi ji then shared a story from West Bengal, where decades ago a footballer from a small village represented India, and today over 85 people from that same village play football,” Ram said.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the film, Ram said, “The films we are making in the South today are deeply rooted in our culture and soil. They are not city-based, but set in villages and towns. Our archery team in India has many tribal players because they naturally possess that talent. It’s beautiful when such talent from villages gets recognised.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the film, Ram said, “The films we are making in the South today are deeply rooted in our culture and soil. They are not city-based, but set in villages and towns. Our archery team in India has many tribal players because they naturally possess that talent. It’s beautiful when such talent from villages gets recognised.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, Ram, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, met PM Modi in New Delhi to express his gratitude for the launch of the Archery Premier League (APL), spearheaded by Anil Kamineni. The actor later shared images from the meeting on his Instagram account and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Ram, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, met PM Modi in New Delhi to express his gratitude for the launch of the Archery Premier League (APL), spearheaded by Anil Kamineni. The actor later shared images from the meeting on his Instagram account and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi. {{/usCountry}}

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In a note, Ram thanked PM Modi for his support to archery and vowed to continue working towards developing the sport, with the aim of making India proud on the global stage. He even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share pictures from the meeting, with the caption which read, “Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport.”

Later, PM Modi responded to the post, writing, “Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters. @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela”.

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Following this, Ram Charan replied to PM Modi with a promise to keep working on building archery into a sport, and give it a global platform. “Grateful for your encouragement, Hon’ble Prime Minister. With your vision guiding us, we will continue to grow archery into a sport that makes India proud globally. @narendramodi Ji,” Ram Charan responded.

About Peddi

The sports drama will trace a man’s search for identity through sport. Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film will see Ram play cricket, wrestling and running. It will be released in theatres on June 4.

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Ram was last seen in Game Changer, which underperformed at the box office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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