Ram Charan's sister Sreeja Konidela says her identity was shaped by painful past: ‘I moved on from victimhood’

Telugu star Ram Charan’s younger sister and Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sreeja Konidela, has faced personal tribulations that she recently got candid about. Admitting that her identity has long been defined by everything she has been through in the past, she stated that she recently underwent a 15-month course that helped her move on from ‘victimhood’.

Sreeja Konidela gets candid about her past

Sreeja Konidela is Ram Charan's sister and Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter.

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In a video that she posted on her Instagram on Monday, Sreeja spoke about her past. She admitted that she was stuck in wondering why she was going through so much, saying, “I was stuck in a space asking, why is this happening to me, and why am I going through so much pain? Why is there a struggle after struggle, and what did I do to deserve this? And in this journey, I moved from that space of victimhood and to understanding that life just doesn’t happen to me, but I have the power to create it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sreeja also claimed that for most of her life, her identity was shaped by her painful past. “For most of my life, I identified myself with my pain, my past, my struggles. To me, my identity was shaped by everything that went wrong in my life,” she said, adding, “But through this program, I started to see beyond that. Yes, my pain is still a part of me, but that’s not all that I am, and there is so much more to a person and discovering those layers has been one of the most beautiful parts of this journey for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sreeja also claimed that for most of her life, her identity was shaped by her painful past. “For most of my life, I identified myself with my pain, my past, my struggles. To me, my identity was shaped by everything that went wrong in my life,” she said, adding, “But through this program, I started to see beyond that. Yes, my pain is still a part of me, but that’s not all that I am, and there is so much more to a person and discovering those layers has been one of the most beautiful parts of this journey for me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sreeja revealed that she took part in a Self Mastery Project by Sacred Paths. Sreeja Konidela’s past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sreeja revealed that she took part in a Self Mastery Project by Sacred Paths. Sreeja Konidela’s past {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sreeja was only 19 when she eloped with her 22-year-old boyfriend, Shirish Bharadwaj, in 2007. Her Arya Samaj wedding in Hyderabad made national news at that time when the couple sought media and police protection, citing opposition from her family. Their daughter, Nivrithi Bharadwaj, was born in 2008. In 2011, Sreeja filed a dowry and harassment case against Shirish and his family. She returned to her family home, and their divorce was finalised in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sreeja was only 19 when she eloped with her 22-year-old boyfriend, Shirish Bharadwaj, in 2007. Her Arya Samaj wedding in Hyderabad made national news at that time when the couple sought media and police protection, citing opposition from her family. Their daughter, Nivrithi Bharadwaj, was born in 2008. In 2011, Sreeja filed a dowry and harassment case against Shirish and his family. She returned to her family home, and their divorce was finalised in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2016, Sreeja married childhood friend and businessman Kalyaan Dhev. Their daughter, Navishka, was born in 2018. The couple, however, separated in 2022 for unknown reasons, and fans noticed when she dropped the last name Kalyaan. In 2023, Kalyaan confirmed the news, claiming he spends only four hours a week with their daughter. In 2024, Shirish died in Hyderabad from health complications.

Chiranjeevi also has another daughter, Sushmita Konidela, who married businessman LV Vishnu Prasad in 2006. They have two daughters, Samara and Samhitha. Ram Charan is married to Upasana Konidela, and they have three children – Klin Kaara, Anveera Devi and Shivaram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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