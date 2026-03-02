Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Konidela says her and kids are ‘safe and protected’ in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict
Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja Konidela posted on social media that she and her daughters are safe in Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict.
Actor Chiranjeevi’s youngest daughter, Sreeja Konidela, shared an update from Dubai about herself and her children. Amid the US-Iran conflict reaching its third day, she took to her Instagram to assure everyone that she’s ‘safe and protected’. She also hinted that she’s no longer living in Hyderabad, but in Dubai with her children.
Sreeja Konidela says she’s ‘safe and protected’ in Dubai
Sreeja hinted that she has moved to Dubai and is no longer staying in Hyderabad when she posted on her Instagram stories, “We chose this country and we stand with it.” Accompanying it is a picture of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline with the UAE flag flying and the sun rising.
In another note, she shared that she and her children, Nivrithi and Navishka, are safe. She wrote, “So thankful for every call and message. It means more than you know. We're safe here in Dubai and well protected. Sending love and prayers for peace and calm (folded hands emoji).” Her brother and sister, Ram Charan and Sushmita Konidela, or her father, haven’t posted anything on social media about the situation.
About Sreeja Konidela
Sreeja is the youngest of three siblings and was born to Chiranjeevi and Surekha in 1988. She made news in 2007 when, at 19, she married Sirish Bharadwaj against her family’s wishes. They eloped and married at the Arya Samaj temple. Their daughter, Nivrithi, was born in 2008.
Sreeja filed for divorce from Sirish in 2014 following allegations of abuse and dowry harassment. Sirish died in 2024 due to health complications. In 2016, she married her childhood friend Kalyaan Dhev, who later ventured into acting. Their daughter Navishka was born in 2018. The couple separated in 2022.
The US-Iran conflict
According to Reuters, Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday, the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic. A series of loud blasts was heard on Monday morning in Dubai and in the Qatari capital, Doha, according to witnesses.
Loud bangs and sirens were also heard earlier in Kuwait. No injuries were reported after Kuwait air defences intercepted most of the drones near the Rumaithiya and Salwa neighbourhoods, the state news agency cited the director-general of the civil defence as saying. PV Sindhu, Sonal Chauhan, Nora Fatehi, Nagris Fakri, and others have posted updates, while Ajith Kumar is stranded there because the airspace is closed.
