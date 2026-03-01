Ajith Kumar stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, manager confirms actor safe

Tamil cinema star and professional racer Ajith Kumar finds himself caught up in the ongoing travel disruption in the UAE following the sudden escalation of the Israel-US-Iran conflict. The actor, who had been in Abu Dhabi for rigorous training ahead of his next racing event, is currently unable to fly back to Chennai as flights out of Dubai remain suspended due to regional tensions. Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar is unable to return to Chennai due to flight suspensions amid the Israel-Iran conflict. His manager confirmed he is safe.

Ajith is stranded in Dubai Ajith has been preparing intensively for international competitions, including his recent appearance at the 2025 24H Dubai endurance race, where he delivered a notable performance. His manager confirmed that he is safe and in good health, and assured fans that he will return home once air travel resumes, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

The actor’s training period has also turned Abu Dhabi into a hub for Tamil cinema stars, with fellow actors and musicians, including Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Anirudh Ravichander, visiting the track to support him. Social media has been flooded with images and videos of these visits, showing the camaraderie and encouragement from the film fraternity.

Beyond his acting commitments, Ajith is committed to promoting professional racing in India, leveraging his international recognition to draw attention to Formula 1 and other high-profile motorsport events.

On the film front, Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly and is set to reunite with director Adhik Ravichandran for his 64th film, widely referred to as AK64. In parallel, he is working on a special autobiographical project with AL Vijay, which is said to explore his lifelong passion for racing. While production details remain under wraps, insiders indicate that announcements regarding the cast and official title are expected soon.

About Iran-US conflict In the wake of a recent escalation in the United States–Iran conflict, key aviation hubs across the Middle East have experienced significant travel disruptions as airspace closures and security concerns spread throughout the region.

Following coordinated strikes involving the US and Israel against targets in Iran, countries including the UAE, Israel, Iraq and their neighbours temporarily shut down portions of their airspace as a precautionary measure, leading to widespread flight cancellations and diversions.

Major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha have suspended operations amid heightened military activity and missile exchanges, leaving thousands of travellers stranded or forced to reroute their journeys. Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad and flydubai have halted flights to and from the region, and authorities have advised passengers to stay updated on changing schedules as safety assessments continue.

The disruptions come amid reports of debris strikes and minor infrastructure damage at some airports, reflecting the broader impact of the conflict on civilian travel networks.