Ram Charan to play dual role as father and son in Shankar’s Telugu film: report

As per a report, Ram Charan is all set to play father and son, first time in his career, in filmmaker's untitled Telugu film. The film will also mark Shankar foray into Telugu cinema.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Ram Charan previously played a double role in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera.

Actor Ram Charan, who has joined hands with filmmaker Shankar next, is believed to be playing dual roles in the upcoming trilingual project. As per reports, Ram Charan is rumoured to be playing father and son in this flick.

Ram Charan had previously played dual roles in SS Rajamouli’s mega hit, Magadheera.

As per a report in Times of India, Ram Charan is once again playing a dual role in his career, and it will be for Shankar’s film, tentatively titled RC 15.

The report also added that Korean actor Suzan Bae has been roped in to play one of the leading ladies.

Ram Charan, who has just wrapped up shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, is collaborating with Shankar for the first time. This project, which will be made into three languages, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu film industry.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by SS Thaman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

Before commencing work on this project, Shankar will most likely complete the remainder of Indian 2, a sequel to his own blockbuster film Indian, with Kamal Haasan. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill last year after an accident on the set killed three technicians.

Meanwhile, Shankar will also soon commence work on the Hindi remake of his own Tamil hit, Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the remake which is expected to go on the floors later this year.

