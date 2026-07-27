Ram Charan undergoes wrist surgery for injury suffered during Peddi shoot; Upasana Konidela prays for husband

Tollywood star Ram Charan sustained injuries while shooting for his recent sports film, Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi. The actor recently underwent surgery for one of his injuries in Coimbatore, with his family by his side. Upasana Konidela visited temples early on Monday to pray for her husband’s well-being.

Ram Charan sustained an injury on his right wrist while shooting for Peddi. (AFP)

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Ram Charan undergoes surgery

Ram underwent surgery for a right wrist injury that was aggravated during the shooting of Peddi. The procedure was performed at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. According to the actor’s team, orthopaedic surgeon Dr S Rajasekaran led the surgery. Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, also joined the surgical team due to the injury's complexity.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Ram was spotted flying out of Hyderabad with his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and wife Upasana. His family has been by his side through it all. The actor is recovering well, and the medical team is pleased with the surgery. Ram will now begin his rehabilitation process and recover before rejoining shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Ram was spotted flying out of Hyderabad with his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and wife Upasana. His family has been by his side through it all. The actor is recovering well, and the medical team is pleased with the surgery. Ram will now begin his rehabilitation process and recover before rejoining shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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Early on Monday, Upasana posted pictures of her praying to Ganesha and Hanuman idols for Ram’s well-being as he undergoes surgery. Update on when the actor will be discharged from the hospital is awaited.

Upasana Konidela visited temples to pray for husband Ram Charan's well-being.

Recently, Ram’s uncle, actor and deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, also underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for his rotator cuffs. The injuries he had sustained on sets were aggravated after he joined politics.

Ram Charan’s injuries while shooting Peddi

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In March this year, Ram injured his face while shooting for Peddi before its June 4 release. The film’s team released a statement amid rumours that the actor’s eye was injured. It read, “We'd like to address the recent chatter surrounding a minor incident on the sets of Peddi. We want to assure everyone that Ram Charan Garu is absolutely fine and doing well. He had a minor injury to the left eye on the sets, and there was a small procedure done. He will be resuming the shoot tomorrow with no disruptions to the schedule. We appreciate the concern, but there is no cause for worry. Everything is under control, and the film continues to move forward smoothly.”

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At the trailer launch in May, when fans kept interrupting his speech and kept asking him about the brace on his right hand, he had said, “Cheyya bane undi (My hand is better now). This is a small gift that Buchi has given me.” Explaining how he had sustained it, he said, “During the last 25-30 days of the shoot, we were doing a kushti pehelwan (wrestling) shoot. I’ve asked him to get trained artistes, but he’s gotten real pehelwans. Jab action kehte hain to zordaar pakadte hain (They held me forcefully as soon as he said 'action'). And that’s what happened…so I have a cartilage tear. But it’s fine, it’s worth it. It’s a beautiful memory of Peddi.”

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Peddi stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu and others in lead roles. The film grossed over ₹340 worldwide despite mixed reviews and backlash over the portrayal of Janhvi’s character.