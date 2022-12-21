Ram Charan, Upasana host annual Christmas party with cousins Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, see pic

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, who are gearing up to welcome their first child, hosted the annual Christmas party to play Secret Santa with their cousins. Upasana took to Instagram and shared a picture from the party. Actors such as Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej among other cousins were part of what looked like one mega celebration. Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana holiday in Thailand

Every year, Ram Charan and Upasana host a party to play Secret Santa with their cousins and other close family members. They’ve been doing it for quite a few years now. This year, mom-to-be Upasana called them, “Mega cousins” in her post.

The family photo also featured Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy, alongside Ram Charan’s sisters. It also offered a glimpse of Ram Charan and Upasana's house, decked up for the holiday season. They also also put up a decorated Christmas tree with wreaths and other decor item.

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the news about Upasana's pregnancy was shared by Chiranjeevi last week. A couple of days later, Upasana posted a picture featuring the ‘most important women’ in her life and sought their blessings as she’s all set to embrace motherhood.

Her post read, "Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athame.” In the comments section of the post, Sonali Bendre replied with a heart and rainbow emoji.

This June, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Earlier Ram Charan, who was busy shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled project with filmmaker Shankar, regretted not being able to take out time to go on a holiday with his wife, a few weeks before their wedding anniversary.

Finally, the couple flew to Florence to celebrate their special day.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has collaborated with Shankar for the first time. The yet-untitled project will be made into three languages. Currently, it is dubbed as RC 15. The film will also mark Shankar's debut in Telugu films. Ram Charan was busy filmming for the project in Visakhapatnam earlier.

Besides this, Ram Charan also has a sports-based project with director Buchi Babu Sana in the pipeline.

