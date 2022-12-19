Ram Charan, Upasana holiday in Thailand days after announcing they are expecting their first child. See pics

A few days after announcing that they are set to become parents, actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana jetted off to Thailand. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Upasana re-shared pictures posted by her friend giving a glimpse of how they spent their time there. For his vacation, Ram opted for a black and white shirt, black pants and matching shoes. Upasana wore a red and white dress and dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child, announces Chiranjeevi)

In the first picture, Upasana posed with several people as she smiled for the camera. The location was geotagged as Khao Lak in Thailand. In the next picture, Ram joined Upasana and their friends as they posed amid the greenery. He held Upasana while all of them looked at the camera and smiled.

Last week, Ram's father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi announced that Ram and Upasana are expecting their first child. The post read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni". The duo also posted the pregnancy announcement on their respective social media accounts.

A few days later, Upasana shared a picture with all the women in her family. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos and wrote, "Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life." Ram and Upasana recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy. They got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in June 2012.

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Ram was also seen in the film Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi. He is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's directorial RC15. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for release across the country. RC 15 will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

