Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela celebrate ‘simple’ Janmashtami with daughter Klin Kaara. See pics

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela often shares glimpses from their daily lives, and from special occasions when the entire family comes together. Fans got a glimpse of the adorable celebrations at the RRR star's home as Upasana shared a series of pictures from their Janmashtami celebrations. It included a picture of their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela too, who took baby steps near the pooja room. (Also read: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer postponed to 2025? Team breaks silence) Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela celebrated Janmashtami together.

Janmashtami celebrations with Ram Charan

In the first picture, Ram was seen sitting with Upasana near the pooja area, which was decorated with flowers, praying in front of the Krishna idol. Ram was seen wearing a blue kurta, while Upasana chose a light blue salwar kameez. Another picture saw Upasana sitting on the ground with Klin. The caption read, “Amma & Kaara, simple sweet puja time #happyjanmashtami.”

Upasana via her Instagram Stories.

The last picture saw Klin taking baby steps as part of a ritual, with her grandmother, Ram Charan’s mother Surekha also watching. “Nanamma love (red heart emoticon),” read the caption.

Ram Charan was seen in one of the pictures shared by Upasana.

More details

Klin accompanied Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and the rest of the family for a trip to Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Ram shared the picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Klin Kaara’s first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable (heart emoji).”

Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012, and had their first child, Klin, on June 20, 2023. Ram recently revealed that he shares his love for horseriding with his daughter, and gifted her a foal. She rides with the help of a baby saddle.

Ram will soon star in director Shankar’s debut Telugu film Game Changer, which will be released in theatres later this year. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Jayaram and others in key roles. He also has a film lined up with Sukumar.