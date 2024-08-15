Upasana Konidela bats for safety of women after Kolkata rape-murder case; questions ‘independence’ being celebrated

The recent rape and murder case of a doctor in Kolkata has left the country shaken. Actor Ram Charan’s wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, penned a note on Independence Day sharing her thoughts. She batted for more women in healthcare, safety of women in general and questioned how ‘independence’ and ‘barbarism’ co-exist. (Also Read: Tisca Chopra demands action in Kolkata rape-murder case: Silence will mean tone deafness) Upasana Konidela questioned celebration of independence as barbarity still exists in society.

‘Where is the dignity for life?’

Upasana, who’s the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, penned a long note on her Instagram stories titled, “Disgusted by the lack of respect for humanity.” She wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see such an atrocity happen to a woman medical professional. No one should have to endure this. Where is the dignity for life?”

Given that it’s Independence Day, she also questioned, “What kind of independence are we truly celebrating when barbarism still exists in our society? This isn’t human.” She added, “Women are the backbone of healthcare in India, making up over 50% of the workforce.” Upasana also pointed out how studies show that women spend more time with patients and are often better at building trust.

“I’ve made it my life’s purpose to bring more women into the workforce, especially in healthcare, where their contributions are vital. This recent tragedy has only strengthened my resolve. We need stronger solutions to ensure safety, dignity, and respect for every woman. Together, we can make a change. #jaihind,” she rounded off.

A screengrab of Upasana Konidela's Instagram stories.

Kolkata rape-murder case

For the unversed, a postgraduate trainee doctor was murdered after being sexually assaulted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The incident occurred on August 9 as she was resting in a seminar hall at the hospital after a 36-hour shift.

It triggered a nation-wide protest by healthcare professionals who have been seeking justice for the victim. A civic volunteer was taken into custody, and the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI from the police.

Some celebrities have joined the protests taking place in the country, while others have expressed shock and outrage over the incident.