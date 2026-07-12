Ramayana trailer imagined by AI, featuring Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh; fans bowled over. Watch

Anticipation is high for the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, which will be released on July 24. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash will be released in theatres this Diwali. However, it looks like fans couldn’t wait for the trailer to drop, so they created an AI-generated trailer featuring Tollywood stars instead.

Tollywood stars in AI-generated Ramayana trailer

Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Keerthy Suresh and Janhvi Kapoor in the AI-generated Ramayana. (Pic credit: Sanatani Siddhanta)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Created by the YouTube page Sanatani Siddhanta, the AI-generated Ramayana: The Beginning trailer sees Mahesh Babu as Rama, Keerthy Suresh as Sita, Jr NTR as Ravana and Janhvi Kapoor as Mandodari. The 1-minute-15-second fan-made trailer shows Mahesh as Rama, feeling brokenhearted about the abduction of Keerthy’s Sita, who is also pining for him. Even as Janhvi’s Mandodari seems moved by the situation, Jr NTR’s Ravana can be seen setting his hand on fire to pray to Lord Shiva.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans, who came across the video, began re-posting it on other platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One fan wrote, “Goosebumps vocchi pothe yevadra responsible. Ramayana tesear anta meeru kuda chuseyandiii…(Who would be responsible for my death due to goosebumps? Watch this Ramayana teaser).” One even joked, “Vadiki olla 10k echi full 2 hrs movie release cheyamanu youtube lo (Give him ₹10,000 and ask him to release a 2-hour-long movie on YouTube),” referring to the creator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans, who came across the video, began re-posting it on other platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One fan wrote, “Goosebumps vocchi pothe yevadra responsible. Ramayana tesear anta meeru kuda chuseyandiii…(Who would be responsible for my death due to goosebumps? Watch this Ramayana teaser).” One even joked, “Vadiki olla 10k echi full 2 hrs movie release cheyamanu youtube lo (Give him ₹10,000 and ask him to release a 2-hour-long movie on YouTube),” referring to the creator. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Ramayana

Ramayana: Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have composed the film’s music. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi essays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana in the epic. Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, and others play key roles.

While only brief glimpses of the film have been released so far, a trailer for Ramayana will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, ahead of its worldwide premiere on July 24. The film is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s Ramayana. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026, and the second on Diwali 2027.

Recent work

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2024 film Guntur Kaaram. He is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars. The film will be released in 2027. Last seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, Jr NTR is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Trivikram based on Lord Murugan lined up.