Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj kiss at the mandap in wedding video: ‘The perfect match’

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj during the coronavirus pandemic last year. Miheeka has now shared their wedding video along with a romantic message for Rana.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Miheeka wrote, “The perfect match. You are all things right rolled into one! Love.Light.Life. @ranadaggubati #myeverything.”

The video shows various moments from their multiple-day wedding which had only 30 guests due to the coronavirus led lockdown. It has glimpses of their mehendi ceremony and varmala ceremony and also shows the two walking around the holy fire. Rana is seen putting vermilion on her forehead and tying a mangalsutra around her neck. It ends with Rana giving a quick kiss on her lips during the wedding.

A fan wrote, “Just gorgeous and beautiful. Stay happy and blessed.” Another wrote, “Absolutely beautiful god bless.” One more fan said, “Beautiful, Adorable and Memorable moments for lifetimee!”

Rana and Miheeka tied the knot on August 8 amid tough restrictions. However, Rana was happy with the arrangements. Talking to Filmfare, Rana said, “In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I couldn’t invite but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way.”

Rana said his parents also didn't mind hosting such limited guests just because he was eventually getting married. “They were extremely happy. The fact that I was getting married alone was enough motivation for them,” he said.

Miheeka runs an interior design business. She and Rana married in Hyderabad. It was a mix of Telugu and Marwari customs and was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The couple also live-streamed their wedding for guests who couldn't be a part of the celebrations.