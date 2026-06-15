Rashmika Mandanna calls marriage to ‘best friend’ Vijay Deverakonda happiest thing she's done; says this about her life

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently held a question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram, where she opened up about her personal life and career. The actor also spoke about being married to her ‘best friend’ Vijay Deverakonda and her Cocktail 2 co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Take a look.

Rashmika Mandanna on being married to Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26.

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Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a quiet ceremony in October last year before marrying in Udaipur in February this year. The couple had known each other for years before that. When asked to describe her life in a word during the Q&A, Rashmika replied, “It’s not a word, but I’d like to say, a dream come true.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another fan asked, “What’s the happiest thing you have done?” and she replied, “Get married to my best friend.” Rashmika also shared insight into their relationship when asked about the secret to her beauty. “I’ll say be with someone who’ll protect the child in you, be happy and protect the child in them as well. And you both be happy. And you’ll all be happy. Happy happy,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another fan asked, “What’s the happiest thing you have done?” and she replied, “Get married to my best friend.” Rashmika also shared insight into their relationship when asked about the secret to her beauty. “I’ll say be with someone who’ll protect the child in you, be happy and protect the child in them as well. And you both be happy. And you’ll all be happy. Happy happy,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Cocktail 2 co-stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Cocktail 2 co-stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon {{/usCountry}}

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Rashmika also spoke about her upcoming Hindi film in the Q&A session. Talking about her character, Diya, she wrote: “Diya is someone who's from South Delhi .. loved by her family, friends and everyone .. she's the one amongst them who's stubborn needs her plan to work., and cz everyone loves her they make sure she gets her way .. she is extremely different from who you know Rashmika io be.”

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When fans asked her about working with Kriti, she replied, “I've really had a blast with Kritsuu. cz you know sometimes you just need girl energy and we instantly hit it off and I will always keep rooting for her, and I hope we get to do many many more films together.”

As for Shahid: “There's no dull moment with him .. he would always make sure all of us are happy, smiling and taken care of .. he's just that kind of a person, you know you're going to have a good time when you go to the set with him .. it was really nice working with him and i really hope I get to work with him againn. P.s- Kunal and Diya always chatting away.”

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Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 will be released in theatres on June 19. Rashmika is currently shooting for Mysaa and Ranabaali in Telugu. The latter film will mark her reunion with Vijay after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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