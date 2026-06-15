Rashmika Mandanna fixes Vijay Deverakonda’s moustache at event, wipes off sweat from his forehead. Watch

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal along with Rashmika. The two launched a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting the education of meritorious students. A candid interaction from the event has now surfaced on Instagram, where the two were seen helping each other amid the chaos. Rashmika wiped sweat from Vijay's forehead with a tissue, helped fix his moustache, and gave a sweet nod to let him know he looked okay.

The wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was the talk of the town earlier this year. The two actors tied the knot at a resort near Udaipur in a private ceremony attended only by families and close friends on February 26. Hours after the ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay both shared the first pictures from their wedding on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Vijay took to his X account to share a pair of family pictures, where he was seen with Rashmika and his parents. In the caption, he wrote, “Another Good day. Just Wrapped year 1 of Scholarships to 45 schools - 180 students. Look forward to seeing you all again in 2027 June will work towards making it bigger. Lots of love from us all. Your man, Vijay.”

Vijay's speech At the event, Vijay said, "Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it."

Vijay shared the list of students who were selected for the scholarship scheme and wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."

On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together again on the big screen in the upcoming film Ranabaali. This marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), and their first following their marriage. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 September.