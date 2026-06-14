Shahid Kapoor-led Cocktail 2 gets A certificate from CBFC; a first for Kriti Sanon, second for Rashmika Mandanna

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to Cocktail 2, just days before it hits big screens on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features a fresh lead cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. While it brings a new storyline, the film serves as a spiritual follow-up to the hit 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Mumbai, Jun 03 (ANI): Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna pose during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Cocktail 2, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Girish srivastav )

Longer than the original Cocktail According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming sequel Cocktail 2 will have a runtime of 150 minutes (two and a half hours). This makes it just four minutes longer than the original 2012 romantic drama, which clocked in at 146 minutes.

While director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan are returning to helm the project, the sequel will feature a brand-new cast. The original film, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, remains highly regarded by fans for its contemporary look at relationships and its hit music album.

A first for Kriti but not others This certification marks an interesting setup for each of its three lead actors. For Kriti Sanon, known for family-friendly hits like Heropanti (2014), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Mimi (2021), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Cocktail 2 is her first adult-rated film.

For Rashmika Mandanna, this is not uncharted territory. Cocktail 2 is her second Hindi film to get an 'A' rating, following Animal, which turned out to be a massive box-office success in 2023.

In this cast, Shahid is the most experienced of the trio regarding adult-rated cinema. This project is his fifth 'A' certified film, following Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), and O' Romeo (2026). Coming right after O' Romeo, this also marks the first time in his career that he has delivered two adult-rated films back-to-back.

More details At the trailer launch for Cocktail 2, director Homi Adajania cleared up rumours regarding whether the movie features a lesbian romance. Explaining how the speculation started, Homi said, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought, what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that.”

The film arrives in theatres on June 19. This romantic drama acts as a spiritual follow-up to the hit track Cocktail (2012). Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the plot hinges on a complex love triangle where one man must choose between two women.