Rashmika Mandanna gives fans a peek into husband Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday celebrations: ‘Was a perfect day’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna gave fans full “wife with a camera roll” energy as she shared glimpses from husband Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday celebrations on social media. And the post had everything from sweaty gym selfies, warm family time, to cosy car moments.

Rashmika Mandanna’s special note for Vijay

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in February this year.

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Vijay celebrated his 37th birthday on May 9, and the occasion was extra special as it marked his first birthday after marrying Rashmika. On Saturday, Rashmika took to Instagram to share a series of photos, offering fans a glimpse into how she celebrated Vijay’s birthday with him.

Describing it as a “perfect day”, Rashmika shared the details about the celebrations in reverse order, revealing it wrapped up with a visit to a friend’s place after a packed day of workouts, meetings, and quality time with loved ones.

Sharing the pictures, Rashmika wrote, “It’s my man’s birthday today and my day went like this…..In reverse tho….

“Now we are headed to our friend’s place to celebrate, but before this we went to the gym and worked out, and before that I did some quick cardio while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who’d come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju’s birthday and thus it was a perfect day,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Rashmika revealed that she was scheduled to shoot that day, but the cancellation only made her happier. “I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate! love it! Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu,” she wrote while concluding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika revealed that she was scheduled to shoot that day, but the cancellation only made her happier. “I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate! love it! Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu,” she wrote while concluding. {{/usCountry}}

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The post featured a blend of candid and heartwarming moments from gym selfies of the couple working out together to cosy videos of them relaxing and playing with their dog. It also included family snapshots featuring Rashmika Mandanna’s sister Shiman and Vijay Deverakonda’s parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi Deverakonda.

The post also offered glimpses of the bigger birthday celebrations, including a video of fans and paparazzi thronging outside Vijay’s residence, a special cake-cutting moment, and pictures of a Ranabaali-themed birthday cake.

Vijay Deverakonda turns 37

Vijay celebrated his birthday on a heartwarming note as fans gathered outside his home in Hyderabad to shower him with love and wishes. The actor stepped out to greet the crowd with smiles and waves, warmly acknowledging their support. Rashmika was seen beaming with smiles as she warmly waved back at the cheering fans.

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Later, he was seen sharing adorable moments from the balcony with his wife Rashmika and family, making the celebrations even more memorable. Several videos of Vijay celebrating his birthday with fans from his balcony surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing everyone’s attention.

Vijay and Rashmika secretly got engaged in October last year and only confirmed their relationship in February, when they announced their wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony attended by friends and family on February 26.

After the wedding, the couple held a grand reception for their industry friends in March, attended by several big stars, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, and more. The couple also celebrated their union with fans by holding a meet-and-greet in Hyderabad.

Vijay and Rashmika’s upcoming work

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Vijay was last seen in the 2025 Gowtam Tinnanuri film Kingdom. The film, which also starred Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse, was released amid much hype but failed to make a mark. He now has Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, lined up. He also has the period action film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrithyan and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika last starred in Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma in Hindi, as well as Kuberaa and The Girlfriend in Telugu last year. She now has Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 lined up for release with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as her co-stars. Apart from Ranabaali, she also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa, which is slated for release in Telugu. Vijay and Rashmika got married in Udaipur on February 26.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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