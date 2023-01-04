Rashmika Mandanna on working with Vijay Deverakonda again amid dating rumours: ‘I hope it happens this year...'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil film Varisu, has opened up on rumours surrounding her reunion with Vijay Deverakonda for the third time after films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. In an interview, she said that she hopes she gets to work with Vijay again as their well-wishers and fans have been wishing for the same. Also read: Kiccha Sudeep reacts to Rashmika Mandanna being criticised for not watching Kantara

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview, Rashmika reacted to rumours about signing another project with Vijay Deverakonda. She said he hoped to work with Vijay 'this year or next'. Rashmika and Vijay were last seen working together in Dear Comrade. In the film, she played a cricketer who becomes a victim of harassment. Fans are convinced after seeing 'similar' recent holiday photos of the two that Vijay and Rashmika are dating; although neither have confirmed or denied their relationship.

Speaking about her working with Vijay again, Rashmika she told Gulte, “As of now, no. But I hope it happens this year or next. I feel I’ve gotten a lot of messages from our well-wishers who feel it’s been a while since we came together on screen. We want to do justice to that and wait for a script that justifies both of our personalities.” Rashmika also added that she ‘absolutely loved working with him’. “I feel I’ve improved so much from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, I really want to see how much better I can be. I want him to see me perform and I’m waiting for his reaction. I hope it happens next year or so,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika was recently criticised for not watching Kannada film Kantara for a long time. She even responded to people, who targeted her for not watching the film despite being a Kannadiga. She had said she couldn’t watch the film as soon as it was released as she was busy with work commitments. She had said that she eventually watched the film and even conveyed her wishes to the team.

On the career-front, she will soon commence work on the second part in the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reunite with Allu Arjun. The project will hit the screens next year. Last August, Pushpa: The Rule was officially launched with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will return to direct the second part as well. Rashmika is expected to join the sets later this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10