Ravi Kishan compares Peddi to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, Dangal; predicts National Award for Ram Charan: ‘Bharat ki hope’

The team of Peddi was in Bhopal on Saturday evening to launch the song Hellallallo from the film. Ravi Kishan, who’s also a part of the cast, was all praise for lead star Ram Charan and the Buchi Babu Sana-directed film. He even compared Peddi to Aamir Khan’s hits 3 Idiots and Dangal, predicting a National Award for Ram after its release. (Also Read: Will the rift between exhibitors and producers in Telangana affect Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi? Explained)

Ravi Kishan compares Peddi to 3 Idiots, Dangal

Ram Charan and Ravi Kishan will share the screen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his speech, Ravi stated that Peddi is the kind of film that gives hope to the youth of this country. “Ye aapko 3 Idiots ki bhi yaad dilayegi, Dangal ki bhi yaad dilayegi. Lekin Peddi ek aisi kahaani hai, jisme Bharat ka har yuva apni zindagi ko dhoondega,” he said, adding, “Jo umeed chod chuka hai, jisko lagta hai, yaar mai kya karun life mei. Mujhe kuch kar nahi sakta hoon. Yaar, mai haar gaya. I lost my exam. This time, I was defeated. Wahan pe Peddi aapko umeed degi. Peddi Bharat ki hope banega. Peddi yuvaon ki hope banega. Ye vo film hai, ye vo kahaani hai.”

(Translation: This film will remind you of 3 Idiots and Dangal. Peddi is the kind of film that will inspire the youth of this country. The one who has given up hope, the one who doesn’t know what to do with their lives. The one who thinks they can’t do anything and feels defeated. Peddi will give hope to them. Peddi will become the hope of India, the hope of the youth of this country. This is such a film.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Predicts National Award win for Ram Charan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Predicts National Award win for Ram Charan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Not just that, Ravi also claimed that Peddi is an unpredictable film that will keep you hooked. Praising Ram and predicting award wins for him, he added, “Ram Charan sir, what a performance. I’ve seen you; you were my producer. I worked with him before when he produced me. His father, the Megastar Chiranjeevi sir. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan sir is a very good friend of mine. He made Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. But I promise you, Ram Charan sir, this is something else. National Awards, all awards, I can see all those awards coming.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not just that, Ravi also claimed that Peddi is an unpredictable film that will keep you hooked. Praising Ram and predicting award wins for him, he added, “Ram Charan sir, what a performance. I’ve seen you; you were my producer. I worked with him before when he produced me. His father, the Megastar Chiranjeevi sir. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan sir is a very good friend of mine. He made Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. But I promise you, Ram Charan sir, this is something else. National Awards, all awards, I can see all those awards coming.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Ravi, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The sports drama, which sees Ram’s titular character play cricket, wrestle, and run, will be released in theatres on June 4. AR Rahman has composed the film’s music.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON