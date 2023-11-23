Ravi Teja’s film with Gopichand to not go on-floors as planned, project put on hold indefinitely; here’s why

After delivering hits like Don Seenu, Balupu and Krack, the collaboration between actor Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni is something fans looked forward to. Mythri Movie Makers made a grand announcement last month that they will be backing this collaboration. While an official announcement is yet to be made, sources state that the film will not go on-floors as planned. (Also Read: Dhootha trailer: Naga Chaitanya plays a journalist investigating mysterious accidents)

Shooting postponed

Ravi Teja's much-awaited film with Gopichand will not go on-floors anytime soon

The yet-to-be-titled project was supposed to go on-floors from Thursday, but the makers decided to stall shooting. Sources state that shooting has been stalled due to budgetary concerns. The producers believe the film’s budget does not align with the current market conditions, especially in non-theatrical and Hindi markets. They decided to stall indefinitely and take a cautious approach while funding their project, state sources.

Ravi Teja’s career graph

Ravi Teja is not one to bank on either hits or losses. The actor has often signed projects back-to-back irrespective of how his films fare at the box office. His most recent film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, hit screens in October in various languages and opened to mixed reviews. Even before the dust settled on this one, Ravi Teja got busy shooting for Eagle which will hit screens for Sankranthi and compete with Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga at the box office.

Will the new collab match expectations?

When Gopichand and Ravi Teja worked together for Krack, the film made history and good numbers at the box office despite releasing in the middle of the global Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The director and actor’s previous collaborations have all been hits and expectations are high on their next project to work on a pan-India level. Sources state that given that they didn’t have this concern for their previous films together, the producers want to ensure they get the budget right before going on-floors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.