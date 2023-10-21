Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Nupur Sanon's debut film with Ravi Teja opens at 8 crore

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's new Telugu film had a decent opening as compared to the Hindi releases on Friday. The film, which marks the film debut of Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, opened at ₹8 crore for all languages as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It is based on the life of one of the most wanted thieves in Stuartpuram. Also read: Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon reacts after troll calls them ‘flop sisters’ on Instagram Nupur Sanon and Ravi Teja in a still from Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The report further states that it recorded 53.18 percent occupancy for Telugu shows and around 10 percent occupancy for Hindi shows. Directed by Vamsee, the period action thriller also stars Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Murali Sharma.

Tiger Nageswara Rao clashed with Ganapath

Interestingly, Tiger Nageswara Rao released alongside Nupur Sanon's elder sister Kriti Sanon's film Ganapath. Starring Tiger Shroff as the male lead and also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, it opened much lower than Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon on Tiger Nageswara Rao

Ravi Teja had earlier said that Tiger Nageswara Rao has real-life characters. He had told ANI, “Firstly, I am honoured that our film will also be released in sign language, allowing everyone to witness the dedication and training that went into preparing for my character, Tiger. We hope it translates well on the big screen, and audiences appreciate the story of India’s Biggest Thief.”

Throwing light on the film plot, director Vamsee had said, “He's a thief basically but who will write about a thief. Since he used to rob, nothing much is documented about him. But we all know that he was behind some of the biggest robberies."

Talking about her debut alongside Ravi Teja, Nupur had said, “I consider myself lucky. I feel that as an actor he is phenomenal, but I’m very blessed to have known him as a human because he is very humble. His energy is so infectious that you always have to be on your toes to perform in front of him.”

