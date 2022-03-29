RRR box office day 4 collection: Hindi version to cross 100 cr today, Telugu version rules theatres in UAE

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively, continues to remain strong during the week. The film will cross ₹100 crore in the Hindi circuit on Tuesday. The SS Rajamouli directorial, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, currently stands at ₹91.50 cr. Also read: Upasana cheers for Ram Charan's RRR in theatre, throws confetti at screen. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindi version of the film had a decent Monday with collections of ₹17 crore. Sharing the box office figures of the Hindi version, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday, "#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... Biggest Day 4 [post pandemic]... Fantastic hold everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross 100 cr today [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹91.50 cr. #India biz."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the overseas collections of the film on Twitter. Sharing how RRR's different language versions are ruling the box office in UAE, he tweeted, “#RRRMovie ‘s Telugu, Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively at 1, 2 and 3 in #UAE Novo Cinemas.” The post shows Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman on the 5th spot, Kannada film James on 6th spot and Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey on 8th spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a list of estimated weekend collections of the film in various overseas locations, he wrote, “#RRRMovie sitting on Top at the Global Box office like a King!” On Monday, he had shared that RRR was second in the list of Top 5 films in the UK and Ireland during the weekend, with The Batman acquiring the number 1 position.

According to Taran Adarsh, RRR had crossed ₹500 crore worldwide gross box office collection on the third day of its release (Sunday). He had tweeted on Monday, "#RRR is setting new Benchmarks... ₹500 cr [and counting]... Worldwide GBOC *opening weekend* biz... Extraordinary Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of Indian cinema. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON